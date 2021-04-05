USDx stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.39 or 0.01096519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.48 or 0.00424902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00066082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001188 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016310 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001442 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

