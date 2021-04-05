USDX Trading Up 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005847 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

