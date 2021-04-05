Utrust Price Hits $0.71 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $318.97 million and $46.34 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00682690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00071313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028723 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

