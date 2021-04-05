Vai (VAI) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Vai has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $158.29 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00077224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00297658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028621 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 174,242,929 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

