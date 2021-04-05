Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $75.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

