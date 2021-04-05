Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is BNC Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $149.98. 55,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

