Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,187. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $148.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

