Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,187. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

