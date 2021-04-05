Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,804,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.