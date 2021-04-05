Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s 5th Largest Position

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 84,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,123. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

