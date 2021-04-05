Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,494 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the typical daily volume of 847 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 374,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,629. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

