Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $365.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.