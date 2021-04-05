Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $365.97 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $382.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.