Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.57. 20,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,340. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.