Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $210.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,378. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

