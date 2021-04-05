Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

