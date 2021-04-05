Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 157,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $133.02. 37,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,975. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.