Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.34 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $48.77 or 0.00082280 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $34.34 million and $790,348.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 150.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00077224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00297658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 107.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028621 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 849,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,256 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

