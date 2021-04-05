Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) vs. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Head to Head Survey

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vapotherm and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $48.10 million 12.29 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -8.36 Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 3.08 -$10.89 million N/A N/A

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vapotherm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83% Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41%

Volatility and Risk

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vapotherm and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vapotherm currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.69%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.87%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Vapotherm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; tracheostomy adaptors; and ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

