VeChain One Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $6.84 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

VeChain Coin Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.