Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor Sells 57 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $15,160.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,845.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.20 on Monday, hitting $263.57. 1,016,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average of $279.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.87 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

