Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Sells $45,482.58 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE VEEV traded down $4.20 on Monday, reaching $263.57. 1,016,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.87 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

