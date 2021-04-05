Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells $93,624.96 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $93,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.57. 1,016,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,122. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.87 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

