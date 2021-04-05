Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 286.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.56. 8,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,995. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.87 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

