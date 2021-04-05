Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Volume of $7.92 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Velas token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $373.53 million and $7.92 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001266 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002817 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.