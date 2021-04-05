Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.35. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 21,580 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

