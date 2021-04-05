Venus Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Venus has a market cap of $516.16 million and approximately $56.06 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for about $55.57 or 0.00094249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,684.81 or 0.99526132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,287,843 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

