Venus (XVS) Hits Market Capitalization of $516.16 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $516.16 million and approximately $56.06 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $55.57 or 0.00094249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,684.81 or 0.99526132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,287,843 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

