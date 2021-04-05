Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $52.72

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.72, but opened at $55.36. Veracyte shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 2,376 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

