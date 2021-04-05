Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $147.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $147.16 million and approximately $33.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00140143 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

