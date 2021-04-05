VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of VEREIT worth $63,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after buying an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VEREIT by 58.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.