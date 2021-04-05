Verge Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $870.97 million and $95.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.88 or 0.00372899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,442,660,449 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.