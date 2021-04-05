Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Verge has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $870.97 million and $95.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.88 or 0.00372899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,442,660,449 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

