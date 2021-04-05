Verge (XVG) Trading 20.4% Higher This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Verge has a market cap of $762.44 million and approximately $63.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00353534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,442,513,249 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

