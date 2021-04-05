Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,320,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

