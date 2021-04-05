VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and $4,717.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,524.32 or 0.99574812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00093628 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001673 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,574,986 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.