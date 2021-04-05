Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Reaches $44.32 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $20.62 or 0.00034538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $44.32 million and approximately $19,073.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00678145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028499 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

