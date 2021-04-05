VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.63 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and $8,468.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00300043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.00759097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028837 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,570,993 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

