Viacoin Market Cap Achieves $32.78 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $32.78 million and $2.13 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00372914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,798 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.