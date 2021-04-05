ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

VIAC opened at $44.64 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

