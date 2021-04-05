ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,478 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,879,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

