Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Viavi Solutions worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 235,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.