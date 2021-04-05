Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 17,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 68,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.