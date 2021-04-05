VideoCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.38 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $133.45 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,132,016 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.