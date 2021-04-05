VIDT Datalink Price Hits $1.39 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $68.62 million and $6.79 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00681864 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028764 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.