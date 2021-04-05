Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Hits $481,768.34

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $481,768.34 and approximately $3,202.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.