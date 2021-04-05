VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 221.4% against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $74.12 million and $50.51 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00673216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,304,817 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.