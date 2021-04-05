Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.00

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

