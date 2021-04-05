Vipstar Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

