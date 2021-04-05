Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

