Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VIR stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
